Derbyshire pensioner captures one-in-a-million shot of robin in Superman pose

Peter Ludlam, 70, took the amazing snap while feeding birds near his home in South Normanton.

The retired newspaper photographer is such a regular visitor he often has robins and blue tits eating out of his hand and even perching on his head.

Peter said: “I go down there every day with my dog and the birds seem to recognise me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Ludlam, 70, took the amazing photo while feeding the birds near his home in South Normanton. Photo: Peter Ludlam / SWNS

“The robin I pictured is one I know well and I call him Sid.

“On the day in question, he shot past me like a little rocket and I just happened to take the picture at the exact time he came past me.

“I didn’t realise how good the picture was until I was going through them all and noticed he was staring straight down the lens.

“It must be a one-in-a-million chance of getting the picture and he even looked like he was doing a Superman pose with his wings back.”

The grandfather took the picture earlier this year but it has been shared and viewed thousands of times after he posted it on Facebook this week.

He added: “The reaction from people has been quite amazing. I’ve had people from all over the world comment on it.