Derbyshire pensioner captures one-in-a-million shot of robin in Superman pose
A Derbyshire pensioner has captured a one-in-a-million shot of a robin flying in a ‘Superman’ pose while staring straight into the camera lens.
Peter Ludlam, 70, took the amazing snap while feeding birds near his home in South Normanton.
The retired newspaper photographer is such a regular visitor he often has robins and blue tits eating out of his hand and even perching on his head.
Peter said: “I go down there every day with my dog and the birds seem to recognise me.
“The robin I pictured is one I know well and I call him Sid.
“On the day in question, he shot past me like a little rocket and I just happened to take the picture at the exact time he came past me.
“I didn’t realise how good the picture was until I was going through them all and noticed he was staring straight down the lens.
“It must be a one-in-a-million chance of getting the picture and he even looked like he was doing a Superman pose with his wings back.”
The grandfather took the picture earlier this year but it has been shared and viewed thousands of times after he posted it on Facebook this week.
He added: “The reaction from people has been quite amazing. I’ve had people from all over the world comment on it.
“It just shows you have to be in the right place at the right time and often you don’t know what you’ve got until you come home.”