Donald Rose was a VIP at Ilkeston Town FC in 2024 when ex-service personnel took to the pitch in the Remembrance Cup (photo: Erewash Borough Council)

Tributes to Britain’s oldest Second World War veteran, who lived in Derbyshire, have flooded in following his death at the age of 110.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Rose survived a bullet in the leg during the D-Day landings while serving with the 7th Armoured Division. He was presented with several medals in recognition of his bravery including the Legion D'Honneur which is the highest accolade awarded by the French government. Donald signed up for military service aged 25, serving with the Queen’s Royal Regiment in Guildford and going on to train as a sniper.

The old soldier had lived at the Canal Vue care home in Ilkeston since 2020, moving to Derbyshire from Surrey after the death of his wife of 55 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flags will be flown at half-mast to mark the passing of Donald who was presented with the Freedom of the Borough by Erewash’s youngest ever mayor, Harry Atkinson, in May 2025.

Erewash Borough Council leader James Dawson said: “Our condolences go out to Donald’s family and all who knew him. Erewash was privileged to count him as a resident.”

Ilkeston Town FC honoured sports-loving Donald in a pre-season friendly against Harrogate on Saturday. The club posted: “Both teams observed a minute’s silence and applause prior to kick-off in memory of Donald Rose.”

James Stafford, county vice-chairman of Derbyshire Royal British Legion, commented: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet Donald on a number of occasions, most notably commemorating DDay80 last year, given his personal connect to events in 1944 as well as celebrating his 110th birthday in December. A truly remarkable man who we have so much to be grateful for.”

Donald is survived by his son, David, a grandchild and three great-grandchildren.