Derbyshire parents urged to stop using self-feeding pillows due to risk of serious harm or death

The warning, from the Office for Product Safety and Standards, is being backed by Derbyshire County Council’s trading standards and public health teams.

Parents and carers are urged to stop using self-feeding pillows straight away and dispose of them safely, and businesses are warned to remove them from sale immediately as they do not meet safety regulations.

Baby self-feeding pillows, also known as prop feeders, are designed to be attached to a bottle so that a baby can be placed on its back to self-feed without anyone having to hold the bottle or the baby, or control the feed.

This is against NHS guidance and it is feared that even under supervision, using a self-feeding pillow could lead to immediate serious harm or death from choking or aspiration pneumonia.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for health and communities Councillor Carol Hart said: “We are appealing to parents and care givers across Derbyshire who may be using a self-feeding pillow to stop using them immediately and throw them away. They can be extremely dangerous to babies and could cause serious harm or even death.

“We’re also urging businesses that may be selling these products to remove them from the shelves today and not to continue selling them. They do not comply with product safety law and it would be a serious matter for traders to breach this.”