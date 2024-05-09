Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire parents have slammed plans to increase school absence fines.

The school absence fines are set to increase from September this year following the Department of Education’s decision.

Currently, local councils can decide whether to issue a fine for missed school time – but with the new national framework, all schools will be required to consider a fine when a child has missed five days for unauthorised reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rise is the first since 2012 and will see fines rise by £20 from £60 to £80 if paid within 21 days. If the fine has not been paid within 21 days, it will double to £160, rising by £40 from £120.

The school absence fines are set to increase from September this year following the Department of Education’s decision.

The decision has not been welcomed by parents across Derbyshire with many taking to social media to voice their frustartions.

Amanda Maria Large said on Facebook: “It’s disgusting and just another way of the government getting more money, it’s not like the schools see the benefits. It should go back to being allowed holidays if attendance is 95% and above.”

Gayle Leishman commented: “Absolutely disgusting! What about when schools take kids out to Skeg for a week.... It wasn't an educational trip... My son learned nothing he just had fun... So when can I have fun with my son without being fined?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klaudia Naydenova added: “We’ve already been told by the headteacher that we are going to be fined for taking our girl on a holiday to visit family members from my husband’s side. I wouldn’t have a problem at all if the money I am charged for would go to the school she attends and not to the council!

“Everything is about money and affects those families who just don’t have enough cash to take their kids during term time.”

Lisa Cook commented: “Sorry but when you work for the NHS, you can't have set times like school holidays so you have to take them when you can. Looks like I'll be getting a fine.”

Luan Joel asked: “Sorry but whose children are they? The government need to put their efforts elsewhere...like into funding schools! So glad I don't have to deal with all this anymore.”