Derbyshire owner ordered to pay £3,000 over noisy nuisance cockerel’s repeated crowing
North East Derbyshire District Council’s environmental health service received a complaint about the noisy cockerel crowing at 40 North Side, New Tupton, owned by Derek Bower.
Noise monitoring equipment was installed to record the frequency and the noise level coming from the residential property.
It showed that the frequency of the crowing was excessive, with high numbers of crowing events across the day which significantly impacted the neighbours’ enjoyment of their own property.
An Environmental Health Officer conducted an on-site inspection to gather further evidence and on one occasion the loud crowing was recorded 76 times between 5:53am and 6:43am.
As a result of the noise monitoring, which established that a statutory nuisance was being caused, the council served an abatement notice on Mr Bower, giving him time to reduce the noise and its impact on his neighbours.
Following a lack of engagement with the council to abate the cockerel’s crowing, the case went to Derby Magistrates’ Court. However, Mr Bower failed to attend the hearing on 9 December 2024 and was fined £660 in his absence. He was also ordered to pay a £924 victim surcharge and £1,623.96 in costs, payable withing 28 days.
To date the fine has not been paid and has been referred to NEDDC’s legal team for non-payment.
North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, Steve Pickering said: “We won’t hesitate to take action when someone causes a noise nuisance which affects our residents’ quality of life.
“Our team is happy to help though to prevent instances like this happening in the first place, so if anyone does need advice, I’d encourage them to get in touch.”
