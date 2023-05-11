News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire officers set to join Chesterfield Football Club fans on the road to Wembley

Derbyshire officers will join more than 10,000 Chesterfield Football Club fans heading down the M1 hoping to safely cheer their side on at Wembley Stadium.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th May 2023, 22:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 22:44 BST

The Spireites quest for a return to the English Football League has just one hurdle to overcome in the form of their East Midland rival Notts County.

The Chesterfield supporters, clad in blue shirts, fluffy hats, and giant foam fingers, are being urged to behave and enjoy the day in a safe and trouble-free way at the home of English football.

Dedicated Spireites officer, PC Adam Collins, will lead the team as they assist the Metropolitan Police in overseeing the encounter.

PC Adam Collin said: “It’s going to be an incredible experience for all involved from the players to the thousands of supporters heading down and my team as well.

“As with any football match, we will be on hand to help out if needed but we always hope that these types of events pass off without a need for us to get involved.”

With so many Chesterfield fans heading to North London for the 3.30 pm kick off and as many as 30 coaches also making the journey, PC Collins has issued a few words of advice ahead of the match.

He said: “Obviously, we want those making the trip to have as much fun as possible, but we want them to do it in a responsible and sensible way. There are certain laws they need to be aware of including having no alcohol on the coaches.

“The same goes for smoke bombs or pyrotechnics, especially when at the stadium. Wembley Stadium also has a list of prohibited items which are banned from entering the ground, these include alcohol, weapons and tools, drones, large cameras and camcorders, glass bottles, and vuvuzelas.

“Bag checks will also take place prior to a supporter entering the stadium and you can find the full list of items not allowed inside the ground on Wembley Stadium’s website.

“If everyone follows the rules and behaves, no matter what the result on the pitch, we will be able to have as brilliant a time as possible off it. Naturally we will have an even better time if Chesterfield win and get promoted of course!”