Derbyshire nuclear test heroes' bravery and sacrifice will be officially honoured at medals ceremony

Four surviving military heroes and the widow of a fifth will each receive a Nuclear Test Medal from the county’s Lord-Lieutenant, who is the King’s representative, on May 17.

John Ward of Chesterfield, Anthony Judge of Hathersage, Roy Richardson of Glossop and Jim Thompson of Sandiacre will be joined by Shirley Cleal of Belper who will receive the medal on behalf of her late husband Michael.

The ceremony at Chesterfield’s Masonic Hall has been arranged by John’s daughter, Denise Ward. Her dad spent eight years publicising the British Nuclear Test Veterans Association (BNTVA) charity’s campaign to have the bravery and sacrifices of military personnel recognised with a medal.

Perseverence paid off when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in November 2022 that a new medal would be created to commemorate contributions by members of the armed forces.

Denise, 62, of Whitwell, said: “When it was announced that a medal was being awarded, Dad really thought he would get his medal presented to him at a formal ceremony. He was really upset, as are most of the veterans, that the medals were sent in a Jiffy bag, no engraving and in some cases, no ribbon.

"Within a couple of days of the first medals being received, a medal presentation by the Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire took place in Doncaster but there were only two veterans and no one else seems to have been invited. I was so angry about this, so I called Dad's MP Lee Rowley and asked if something could be arranged for Derbyshire veterans. Mr Rowley called me to say the Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire was happy to make the presentation but it was up to me to sort out a venue, etc.

"The BNTVA sent a letter out to the 14 veterans in Derbyshire that would be well enough to attend, on my behalf and that is how I found the other veterans. Obviously there may be more within Derbyshire but I was only given contacts for BNTVA members.

"We sent Dad's medal to Worcestershire Medals (who I understand struck the medals) and they mounted and engraved the medal. They are currently doing the same for the other recipients.

"I just wanted to give Dad a day of good memories.

"I have secured the venue, the catering, designed and printed invitations and programmes and ordered a cake.

"Mrs Elizabeth Fothergill, the Lord-Lieutenant has said she will be bringing cadets with her because it is an important event.”

John Ward had dreams of becoming a journalist when he was called up for National Service in the RAF. In 1958 he was posted to Christmas Island during a time when the British military were carrying out nuclear tests in the Pacific Ocean. He witnessed the detonation of three atom bombs and three hydrogen bombs. His only protection from the blasts was a pair of shorts, a shirt and shoes.

Denise said: “I can remember Dad telling us about finding crabs in his bed and huge rats everywhere.”

"He was hospitalised twice while on the island but never found out why. He also had coral poisoning.

"Dad has since had bladder cancer, my brother had kidney cancer and my Dad says I’m ‘a medical mess’.

“I was born with a floating lower jaw and when my teeth came along they just kept coming. I remember practically every week being at the school dentist having teeth removed. Then eight years ago I lost what was left and there was extensive bone damage. I applied through the BNTVA to the Nuclear Care and Community Fund (NCCF), available to nuclear veterans and their families, to have my dentures done, which made a big difference to my confidence, event though I can’t bite anything as they were unable to make a full set."

Denise reckons her numerous health issues stem from her dad’s experience on Christmas Island more than 65 years ago. She said: “From talking to other descendants and veterans I am convinced of it. The NCCF wouldn’t have paid for my dental work if it wasn't.

“I suffer from calcitic spurs that have to be cut off and muscle repaired every so often on my shoulders. I have pancreatic insufficiency disease which means I don't produce enzymes to digest my food so have to have 10 tablets of pigs enzymes (creon) every time I eat. So if I go out for a meal and have three courses, I have to have 30 tablets, 10 for each course. Obviously this causes problems with my bowels.

"I have just been diagnosed with BCC (basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer) and have just had the appointment letter to have it removed on May 28.”

"I had 14 years of fertility treatment after being diagnosed with Polycystic ovary syndrome; never dreamed I would never have children. Mum was carrying twins when she had my brother in 1966 and had a miscarriage of one fairly late on in the pregnancy."

Denise’s parents live in New Whittington where John, a retired crime reporter, is now 86 and living with Alzheimer’s.

1 . John Ward John Ward was in the RAF when he witnessed the detonation of three atom bombs and three hydrogen bombs on Christmas Island. When the bomb left the aircraft, those on the ground were told to turn their backs to the drop area, cover their eyes and wait. John said the flash was so bright that he could see the bones in his hands. Photo: Jonathon Davies Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Judge Anthony Judge was serving in the Army when he was posted to Christmas Island in 1957. His job was to look after the spare parts for all the mechanical equipment which kept him inside for much of the time and such was his enthusiasm for the job that he was soon promoted to Lance Corporal. During his time on Christmas Island Anthony witnessed two atomic bombs and three hydrogen bombs. Shortly after the explosion of the third hydrogen bomb he became very ill and had to be flown back to England for an operation at the Royal Military Tate Hospital. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Roy Richardson Roy Richardson was a Marine when he was called up for duty on Christmas Island and witnessed four atmospheric nuclear tests in the Pacific within a month during 1958. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . MIchael Cleal Michael Cleal voluntarily joined the Royal Navy and was affectionately known as Chummy and reached the rank of Petty Officer. During Operation Grapple from August 1958 until 1959 he was stationed at HMS Resolution on Christmas Island. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales