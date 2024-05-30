Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum whose daughter was frightened of water has written a book to help children conquer their fears.

Genna Rowbotham, who lives in Dronfield, has now published 10 books which are inspired by her experiences of raising five children.

Her latest release – Neptune’s Secret Code – is an underwater adventure about a girl who has an immense fear of the water, which Genna believes is a common theme in young children.

Genna’s daughter Holly was frightened of the water when she began swimming lessons at the sports centre in Dronfield. Genna said: “Sometimes she’d look forward to going until we actually got there and then that was when her fear would kick in, her mind seemed to be working overtime and imagining the worst. Consequently, Holly was terrified of entering the pool and would often have a major meltdown when she was waiting for her lesson, but the swimming instructors were really good with her, gently encouraging her and helping to calm her down so they definitely played a big part in helping her overcome the fear.

Genna Rowbotham with her daughter Holly who inspired her latest children's book, Neptune's Secret Code.

"I also helped her before she went into the pool area as I would say that sometimes we have to ignore those butterflies in the stomach and just do it, telling her that she’d feel really good about herself after achieving it. The funny thing was, that once she was in the pool, she actually enjoyed it.

"Now she absolutely loves it and has just received her bronze swimming badge and 400 metres alongside her sister, Charlie, who is the same swimming class. Swimming is a great life skill and I’m so pleased Holly has stuck at it.

"Holly is 11 now and will be moving up to secondary school in September.”

Genna remembers swimming in the Mediterranean sea as a small child and although she enjoyed it, she would often imagine sharks or sea monsters lurking beneath, which always made her wary. She hopes Neptune’s Secret Code will inspire children to be courageous in facing their own fears and know that ultimately, they will be OK.

Neptune’s Secret Code, which is aimed at 7-10 year olds, is published by Adventure Scape Press and will be released on June 12, priced £9.99.

Genna, 51, published her first children’s book seven years ago. She said: “It’s so much easier now than at the beginning of my writing journey because I was learning a new skill. I left school at 15 and started secretarial work at 16 as part of the Y.T.S. (youth training scheme), and my English was okay, but it wasn’t exceptional. So, I’ve had to learn the whole process of writing, including correct grammar and marketing etc.”