Mum of two Bronwen said: “I’ve always been overweight and I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror….I thought I need to change.

"I weighed 17st 8lbs – the heaviest that I can remember – when I joined Slimming World in April last year. I was daunted when I first walked through those doors but the group at Brimington Common were amazing and have supported me all the way.”

Bronwen, of Silverwell Drive, Staveley, lost an incredible 4st 9lbs. She said: “One of the things is to introduce fruit and vegetables rather than carbohydrates into meals as well as portion control. My kids have learned how to cook some of the meals and they really enjoy them. It’s important for them to learn how to cook healthily. We’ve never eaten unhealthily, it’s just the odd thing that has crept in.”

Accountant Bronwen, who has a 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, said that crisps used to be her weakness – "a large bag rather than a small one,” she admitted.

"I’ve not changed any exercise routines apart from we’ve now got a German Shepherd puppy who is ten months old so I’m walking him a lot which I think has helped.

"Most of the clothes when I started this were size 18 – I’m now in size 12 tops. I now wear fitted clothing and a lot more dresses than I used to.”

Bronwen says her husband Mark is proud of her achievement: “We’ve been married for 16 years and I’m now the lightest since we met which is over 22 years ago,” she said.

Now 41, Bronwen said: “Even at school I was probably larger than most kids. I’ve done so many other things before. I was on a referral from the hospital while pregnant with my son when I went to Slimming World the first time. I lost two stones but then I stopped going.

"I’ve tried several different things over the years – Weight Watchers, juice clubs, exercise at a gym and trying to watch what I eat. I’ve always found other things really restrictive.