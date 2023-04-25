The sell-out event was held in honour of Tina Ratcliffe, 51, from Dronfield who was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer 12 months ago.

Tina had chemotherapy and radiotherapy to try and shrink the tumours but unfortunately the cancer has spread to her liver.

Her mum Yvonne Ratcliffe wanted to do something special for her daughter and raise money for the Macmillan team at Chesterfield Royal Hospital who have been supporting Tina and her family since the diagnosis.

The sell-out fashion show was held in honour of Tina Ratcliffe, 51, from Dronfield who was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer 12 months ago. From left are Claire Warburton, Macmillan information and support specialist, Yvonne Ratcliffe, Tina Ratcliffe and Keilly Edwards, Macmillan information and support nurse.

Yvonne, 73, said: “We all say our children are beautiful and wonderful, but Tina really is. She’s such a lovely person. We sold 92 tickets in 2 days and had to turn people away at the door. That just shows how much Tina means to us all.”

Tina, who has a teenage son Brody, is one of 12 members of her family to be affected by cancer in the last year, many of whom have also had Macmillan support.

Yvonne said: “Claire in the Macmillan centre has been amazing. She’s so helpful and so caring. Straight away she took us under her wing. We can talk to her about anything. We can break down and cry if we want to. As a mother it’s very difficult as it’s your baby, it just shouldn’t be happening. I have got to stay positive for Tina. If I break, she breaks. Claire has been there for all of us.”

The fashion show, held at The Forge shopping centre in Dronfield, was put together by staff at Chi-Chi’s Fashion and Reece Ford Suit Hire, with Tina’s son Brody making a surprise appearance as one of the models, along with her niece Jessie and family friend Ashley. Tina’s dad Bob and sister Sally helped with the event organisation.

Tina’s old school friends, colleagues, family and the Macmillan team all came together for the event, which raised £1,792 for the charity.

Tina said: “I couldn’t believe it! Seeing everyone in one room, I was in total shock! There were people I hadn’t seen in years, it was quite overwhelming. I want to thank everyone personally who bought tickets, donated raffle prizes and the girls from Macmillan who came on the night for support.”

Talking about her diagnosis, Tina said: “When you come out of that first oncologist appointment, you don’t quite believe it. But then you go and sit with Macmillan and they help you digest it and explain the technical terms. They give you that time with a cup of tea. They ran through things like counselling, talked us through the help that was there for my partner and son too. They gave me dietary advice, financial advice, information about writing wills and all the legal side of things. They’re just there, asking how you are, they’ve been brilliant.”