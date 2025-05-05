Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire mum who felt "trapped" in her overweight body lost a total of nine stone - and said the weight loss jab Mounjaro was "more effective" than surgery.

Jodie Reid, 32, had "always struggled" with her weight, and found herself gaining more after a netball injury in 2018 left her unable to walk. At her biggest she tipped the scales at 19st 6lbs and she wore size 24.

After struggling to conceive and the breakdown of her marriage in February 2019, "fed up" Jodie forked out £10.5k for gastric sleeve surgery in the UK - where 80% of her stomach and hunger hormone was removed - in September 2021.

She lost five stone in six months and after a "whirlwind" romance with new partner Denny Swan, 29, an electrician, she fell pregnant in April 2022 - less than a year after the surgery.

The mum-of-one gained most of the weight back during pregnancy, before giving birth to daughter Eleanor Swan, now two, in December 2022.

Jodie started using Mounjaro jabs in April 2024 to shift the baby weight and dropped five and a half stone - even more than after surgery.

She credits the weight loss jab as "life-changing" and is now a healthy 10st 9lbs.

Jodie, a nurse in the private sector, from Ilkeston, said: "So many people are using weight loss jabs now - it's changing lives.

At the same time, Jodie struggled to conceive due to her weight. Her relationship of ten years broke down and her marriage ended in February 2019.

She explored weight loss options and booked a gastric sleeve in the UK privately in September 2021.

She explained: "I was just so fed up with being overweight. I reached the end of my tether, I felt like I was trapped in a body that wasn't mine."

She began losing weight rapidly - shifting five stone in six months. Four months after the surgery, she fell "head over heels in love" with new partner Denny, and the couple fell pregnant with their first child three months later.

The pregnancy was consultant lead initially as she'd not long previously had the gastric sleeve surgery, and because he BMI was still slightly high.

Jodie said: "I hadn't lost all the weight yet but I was just so happy to be pregnant.

"I was high risk and had to be monitored closely, but everything was fine and I had my daughter in December 2022.

"After I gave birth, my weight was very up and down so I started using Mounjaro."

Jodie was 16 stone when she started using the weight loss jabs in April last year, and is now a slender 10st 9lbs.