A nurse who lives in Derbyshire now enjoys an active life playing with her young sons and going to the gym after shedding nearly 10st.

Kim Quigley tipped the scales at more than 20st in November 2023 but in a year has lost 9st 10lbs by making healthier versions of her favourite meals.

The 33-year-old mum of two from Ilkeston, who works at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, said: “Being on my feet all the time, I’d be exhausted after a shift and I was constantly out of breath. My weight affected family life too. I’ll never forget one holiday when I was too embarrassed to go on a waterslide with my boys, Jax, who’s now seven, and Grayson, who’s five. I could see by their little faces, they were so disappointed. It was heartbreaking.

“Then when I was out with my friends one night, I fell and broke my leg. Being unable to move, I gained more weight than ever. That’s when my mum, Sharon, suggested we join Slimming World together. Mum only joined with me for support, and she’s gone on to lose 2st. When my sister Charlotte saw the plan working for us, she joined the group too and now she’s lost 4st, so we’re 16st lighter in total! We love swapping recipes and cooking together.

Mum of two Kim Quigley has lost nearly 10st in a year and gained an active lifestyle (photo: Tom Maddick/SWNS).

“My relationship with food has completely changed! I make healthier versions of all my favourite meals – I don’t cook in oil anymore and now I always buy lean meat. It’s been easy to adapt our family meals so we can all eat the same thing. Our favourite dinner is Slimming World's Chilli Con Carne – we all love it, especially the boys!

“Before, a weekly highlight for me was our regular Friday and Saturday night takeaways with all the family, with plenty of beer or wine. I’d never think about the calories we were consuming – I don’t think any of us did! We still have our family takeaway nights now, but we all enjoy healthier versions – ‘fakeaways’ – our favourite is Slimming World chicken kebab with Slimming World chips. My partner, Anthony, has lost 2st just from eating the same meals as me.”

Kim, who’s gone from a size 22 to a size 12, said: “Life now is so much easier. I don’t get breathless like I used to and I’m not exhausted after a shift. We recently went to Menorca and I made sure I went on every waterslide with the boys – Jax was so chuffed and I had so much fun!”

From not being active at all, Kim is now a regular at the gym: “I didn’t even walk anywhere before – then I heard about Slimming World’s activity programme, and it gave me the confidence to get active at my own pace. Slimming World showed me that by choosing something you enjoy, it’s easier to keep it up. I recently swam a 25k swim challenge for Cancer Research raising just under £400.”

At her heaviest, Kim was too embarrassed to go on a waterslide with her son when they were on holiday.

She said her weekly group sessions at Kirk Hallam’s Slimming World were a game-changer. “Being around other people who get it is makes all the difference. The strategies I’ve learned and all the encouragement has kept me motivated when I might have struggled if I was finding my own way. I still enjoy going out with my friends at the weekends, and I’ve learned how to make healthier choices around my food and drink to still have a great time.”

Sam Sisson, who is Kim’s Slimming World consultant, said: “I’m so proud of Kim – she’s lost weight by eating nutritious, real food that fits around her lifestyle. The fact that she’s been able to lose weight while enjoying meals with her friends and family just shows that you can reach the weight or size you want to be by eating the food you love!”

Kim’s story comes as a new OnePoll study of Slimming World members reveals 85 per cent were surprised they could lose weight while still eating foods they loved and more than half (56 per cent) reported being surprised at how quickly they’ve lost weight since joining.

Kim said: “For me, Slimming World has been the perfect match – it fits into my life, allows me to enjoy food and eat the same meals as my family, and has helped me to lose weight and improve my health.

Kim is a nurse at the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham where she's on her feet all day. Before losing weight, she was constantly out of breath and exhausted after a shift at work.

"Before losing weight, like many people, I came across all sorts of quick fixes, fad diets and even weight loss medications. While weight loss injections will appeal to some people, I was personally worried about how they might affect my health and impact my whole lifestyle.”

A separate study of UK adults conducted by OnePoll shows despite more weight loss drugs being available, 69 per cent of adults surveyed would be unlikely to take them. A quarter of those say it’s because they don’t want to change the way they eat, drink and socialise, 21 per cent worry they wouldn’t be getting the nutrition they need for good health and 20 per cent say they love their food too much.

For information or to find your nearest Slimming World group, go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk