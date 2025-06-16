Derbyshire mum set to honour “selfless” son who died from cancer by taking on charity challenge for Ashgate Hospice

A mother from Derbyshire will be taking on Ashgate Hospice’s Sparkle Night Walk for the first time in memory of her “extraordinary” son – while her husband helps behind the scenes as a volunteer.

Wendy Bailey, 55, signed up for the 10km challenge in Chesterfield after her son James Bailey received care from the hospice at home before his death in April 2023, aged just 28. He had been diagnosed with bile duct cancer just five months earlier in November 2022.

Wendy will be joined on Saturday, June 28 by her sister and niece, Julie and Megan Parsley, while husband Peter will be among the 250 volunteers helping the event run safely and smoothly.

The hospice is celebrating 10 years of the Sparkle Night Walk, sponsored by Magpie Beauty, and has appealed for more people to sign up to volunteer this year.

James is pictured here with his family.

Wendy, from Matlock, said: “Ashgate were there for James in the last couple of days of his life at home, explaining everything and helping us understand what to expect.

“I’ll never forget the kindness they showed at such a difficult time for our family. They also supported both me and Peter through counselling before and after James passed away.

“We drove past the hospice’s Sparkle Night Walk last year and it looked amazing – I knew I wanted to be part of it one day.”

James, who was a Senior Finance Assistant at Derbyshire County Council, kept working until just two weeks before he died and is remembered by his family as “affectionate, selfless, and deeply loved”.

Since James died, the family – including his brother Daniel and sister-in-law Chloe – have raised more than £22,000 for Ashgate Hospice and AMMF, the UK’s only bile duct cancer charity, through events like charity discos, bake sales, bike rides, and football tournaments.

Their annual fundraiser, The James Bailey Cup – a football match between James’s friends and workmates – returns on July 6 at Cavendish Park in Matlock, with a family fun day planned alongside.

Wendy said: “He always thought about others before himself. James was very highly thought of by his family, friends and work colleagues – and still is.

“He wanted life to continue as normal so carried on working and only finished two weeks before he passed away.

“James didn’t express his feelings much, but towards the end he started to ask questions and would say ‘love you mum, love you dad’ more often. His friends were amazing and still support us now.”

The couple said accessing emotional and psychological support from the hospice both before and after James died was a lifeline for them.

Peter, who is volunteering at the event for the first time, says his motivation is to give back to the hospice after everything they’ve done for the family.

Peter said: “With Wendy doing the walk, I also wanted to help out and make a difference, help others, and contribute to a cause I believe in.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the whole experience – giving support and encouraging the walkers.”

The couple are encouraging others to sign up as volunteers – something that is vital to the success of the annual event.

The charity needs about 250 volunteers for roles such as marshalling and serving refreshments on the night.

With less than 10% of places left, over 3,000 people are already set to light up the streets of Chesterfield for the flagship fundraiser, which starts and ends at Chesterfield Football Club.

Wendy, who works as a business service assistant, has lost three stone since January and said the walk has given her a new sense of purpose.

She added: “I’ve had back problems for years and only recently had surgery. I’m feeling excited and much more confident. I’ve been walking regularly and can’t wait to take part.”

Ashgate must raise £11 million each year to keep its services running – with only 31% of funding coming from central government.

Right now, the hospice can only afford to open 15 of its 21 inpatient beds.

Find out more about volunteering at Ashgate Hospice’s Sparkle Night Walk, email [email protected] or call 01246 567250. You can head to the hospice website here to sign up for the walk.