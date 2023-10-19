News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire mum scoops national award for her thrifting prowess and second-hand style

A Derbyshire mum has scooped a national accolade for her thrifting prowess and second-hand style.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST
Skincare brand Sudocrem launched the Sudocrem Great British Pre-Loved Awards in support of the growing move towards sustainable second-hand buying.

Enlisting the help of Brogan Sommerville, 2022 finalist on The Great British Sewing Bee and BBC Interior Design Masters runner-up, Jack Kinsey, to launch and judge the awards scheme, Sudocrem hoped to encourage more people to go green and buy pre-loved by celebrating the individuals and retailers who champion the win-win merits of thrifting.

Judith Gregory, 28, from Bakewell, has been awarded Best Mum and Baby Stylefluencer; the category voted for by the celebrity judging panel.

Judith wanted to make something special for son, Ronnie, out of a couple of his grandad’s clothes. She used two of his shirts to make a pair of dungarees.Judith wanted to make something special for son, Ronnie, out of a couple of his grandad’s clothes. She used two of his shirts to make a pair of dungarees.
“I’m a huge fan of re-using old clothes to make new ones for my children” said Judith.

“I’ve recycled lots of clothes over the past four years and given them a new lease of life.”

Speaking about her entry, Judith added: “My partner’s dad passed away recently and I wanted to make our son, Ronnie, something special out of a couple of his grandad’s clothes. I used two of his shirts to make a pair of dungarees for our son. This is the first outfit I have ever made out of preloved clothes and it’s one that will always have great meaning for us. To have it recognised for a national award has made it even more special.”

Amira Seffar, OTC Marketing Manager for Sudocrem said: “We wanted to celebrate the people and places who fly the flag for pre-loved fashion and give pre-loved clothes another moment in the spotlight.

Judith Gregory, 28, from Bakewell, has been awarded Best Mum and Baby Stylefluencer; the category voted for by the celebrity judging panel.Judith Gregory, 28, from Bakewell, has been awarded Best Mum and Baby Stylefluencer; the category voted for by the celebrity judging panel.
“Sudocrem’s Great British Pre-Loved Awards is part of our ongoing commitment to encourage recycling and reusing and we are delighted to award Judith with the award for Best Mum and Baby Stylefluencer.”

