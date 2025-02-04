Derbyshire mum pays tribute to ‘bubbly and clever' daughter, 14, after tragic death - and calls for SEND assessment improvements

Maisie Grace Hoskins, 14, of Alfreton passed away on the evening of July 14 last year, at the King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

A mum is calling for improvements to support children with ADHD and RSD after her daughter’s tragic death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie Grace Hoskins, 14, of Alfreton passed away on July 14 last year, at the King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The inquest into her death took place on January 31 in Chesterfield and the court heard that paramedics were called to Maisie’s home and tried to resuscitate the teenager after she became unresponsive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maisie, who attended David Nieper Academy in Alfreton, was rushed to the hospital where further resuscitation was unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead the same evening.

Maisie was described as funny, bubbly and clever girl who loved to sing.

The court heard that before her death Maisie took a number of pills which were ‘stored out of the way in a high cupboard’ and she ‘would have had to climb onto a worktop to access them’.

In conclusion to the inquest, Senior Coroner Peter Nieto said that Maisie ‘died as a result of impulsive actions, and it is unlikely that she appreciated or considered the potential consequences.’

In a moving tribute addressed to her daughter, Josie Hoskins, 47, Maisie’s mum, said: “You were a blessing I thought I never would have. I was so lucky to keep watching you grow, I would sing Songbird by Fleetwood Mac to you when you were in my tum, and we would often sing this together as you grew up, and my heart was crushed and completely broken as I sang it to you for the last time when you had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every day gets emptier and harder as I imagine what you would be doing and things you will no longer get a chance to do. The parties, the prom, exams, university, getting your own place, the adventures, travels and new loves.”

Maisie was waiting for ADHD assessment for several months before her tragic death.

She added: “Maisie was funny, bubbly and clever. She loved to sing, she was an extrovert within her circle of friends and yet shy and withdrawn to those she wasn't comfortable with.”

The court heard that Maisie struggled with emotional regulation, rejection sensitivity and was getting overwhelmed in classroom.

It was suspected that she had ADHD and RSD (Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria) and was awaiting an referral for an assessment, which took over 12 months to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSD is an extreme emotional response to criticism or rejection, which is commonly experienced by neurodivergent people. Those suffering with RSD often experience intense feelings of depression and anxiety.

Commenting on the difficulties Maisie faced with her referral, Coroner Peter Nieto said: “Maisie was waiting to be referred for assessments and services relating to mental health and neurodiversity. She may have had a relevant undiagnosed condition or conditions, and it had been taking a long time to progress the referral over which there had been confusion as to who or which agency was responsible for progressing it.”

Josie said: "Maisie struggled to regulate her emotions and having ADHD meant that she would try to mask her emotions to fit in. At school she would put a mask on and pretend she was okay so teachers would not be able to see her struggles.”

The court has heard that in January 2024, Maisie, who excelled at Maths, took a number of tablets to deal with difficult emotions after failing an English assignment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was taken to the hospital and later attended an appointment with SAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service).

Unfortunately, Maisie did not received any further support from the service because the incident was considered a ‘one off impulsive act’, the court heard.

Maisie’s mum tried to refer her to other mental health support services following the incident but her daughter did not qualify to receive further help.

Josie said: "RSD meant that any failings or rejections would be physically and mentally catastrophic for Maisie. She was struggling and taking the tablets was a cry for help as she couldn't regulate her emotions. She should have received talking therapy after this, to help her cope better, yet she was just discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If this was an adult presenting the same issues she would have been offered more support, I think there should have been more urgency because of her being a child yet it was months later and literally the Friday before her death when the school processed the forms.

“It was very frustrating for me, and very overwhelming for Maisie that she didn't have any professional to talk to about what was bothering her or could not have a special needs plan in place.

“If she had been addressed by the right service at the right time, I believe she would have received the right support.”

The court heard that Maisie’s boyfriend broke up with her within a week before her death and she struggled with the feeling of rejection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the morning of July 14, Maisie presented as ‘notably confrontational to her parents’ after she came back from a sleepover at a friend’s house and it is understood that she had had ‘fallouts within her friendship group’.

The court heard that in the hours before her death, Maisie’s parents recognised that their daughter seemed ‘tired’ but thought it was due to the sleepover and recommended that she should lay down and rest.

When they attempted to wake her up from the nap, they realised Maisie was unresponsive and called for help.

Josie said: “On the day of her death she said to me she felt like she couldn’t get any support, she asked me about the referral. I know she took the pills because she wanted to have the same result as in January when she was referred to CAMHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She thought she would take the tablets, go to the hospital and CAMHS would talk to her. She didn’t want to die, she just wanted someone to talk to. She didn’t know the strength of the pills she has taken.”

In conclusion to the hearing, Mr Nieto said: “On the evidence Maisie must have deliberately taken the tablets but it is unlikely that she intended to cause her death.

"The inquest heard that Maisie could be impulsive and had difficulty regulating her emotions. No notes or messages have been found which can be understood as 'farewell notes' and from downloads of her phone she had not been conducting any internet searches to indicate planning.”

After Maisie’s tragic death, Josie has been working with David Nieper Academy and the NeuroHub, part of Autism Derbyshire, to raise awareness about ADHD and RSD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard White, the headteacher at David Nieper Academy in Alfreton, said: “Everybody at the academy was deeply saddened by the loss of Maisie. Maisie was a very popular and talented girl and is sorely missed by all her friends and staff at the academy.

"Helping people to better understand all types of SEND is a key part of what we do. We remain in contact with Maisie’s family, as we seek ways of further supporting them and the school community.”

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Anyone struggling with their mental health can contact Samaritans FREE any time 365 days a year from any phone on 116 123, even on a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill.

Alternatively can also email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more support.