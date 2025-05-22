Derbyshire mum of three set to transform former public toilets into sandwich bar and deli

A mum of three, who long dreamed of opening her own snack bar, has found an unusual venue which seems perfect for her new venture.

Carly Booth, 50, was hunting for premises when she spotted that the borough council was offering to lease the disused WCs in Ilkeston. She and her partner have now set to work transforming the loos at Gallows Inn Fields into a swish eatery – after Carly posted a Facebook snap of herself holding the keys.

The couple aim to open their sandwich bar and deli, which will be called Gallows Grub, in around five weeks.

Carly, who lives in Ilkeston, said: “We saw this place pop up and thought it would be absolutely ideal. It is more spacious than it looks and we will even have tables inside as well as outdoor seating.” Carly, who has a background in catering, previously worked for Derbyshire County Council and had a job supplying meals for local schools. She described her café venture as a 50th birthday present to herself.

The refurbishment of the loos, which closed almost two years ago, has so far seen her and partner Ellis remove some 34 tons of rubble – with Carly wielding a sledgehammer to remove an internal wall.

Speaking about the menu at Gallows Grub, Carly said: “We will be serving all kinds of food – from breakfast cobs and paninis to jacket potatoes and pastries.” Messages congratulating the mum on her new venture included one from Erewash’s MP Adam Thompson, who said: “Amazing, best of luck!” Celebrated local character the “Ilson Gnome” vowed: “I’ll be wandering down for some tuck!” Laura Berry lamented the loss of the WCs in another Facebook post but commented: “It is great to see that they are at least being used and for something else that's convenient and contributes to our economy.” Erewash councillor Curtis Howard, who is Lead Member for Town Centres, Regeneration and Planning, said: “We are delighted that Carly is putting what is actually a rather attractive building to good use – and wish her the very best.”