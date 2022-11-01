Derbyshire mum-of-three 'dreads' Bonfire Night - as warning issued about life-threatening asthma attacks

Leading lung charity, Asthma + Lung UK, is urging people living with lung conditions to take extra precautions during Bonfire Night celebrations, as more than half of people with asthma surveyed say poor air quality, including smoke, triggers their condition.

Michelle Hicks, 48, knows just how dangerous this mixture of triggers can be.

She was struck by a serious asthma attack on Bonfire Night in 2019 and is still living with its effects today.

Bonfire night causes a 'deadly' combination of firewood smoke, cold air and viruses for asthmatics. Michelle Hicks (pictured in hospital following an asthma attack on the night three years ago), 48, from Derbyshire, was diagnosed with breathing pattern disorder, which doctors believe was brought on by the medical episode

Her three children – Beth, 21, and twins Jake and Isaac, ten – also have asthma, so November 5 is always a worrying time of year for her.

Michelle, of Long Eaton, said: “Smoke is a major trigger for me and ever since I had an asthma attack following a bonfire display three years ago, my asthma has been so bad at times I’ve been unable to wash or dress myself because I get so breathless.

“I was at a firework display with my children and suddenly I felt my chest tightening up and became breathless. It was a struggle for me to get myself home and the next day I was still finding it so hard to breathe that my husband Marcus had to call for an ambulance.”

Michelle spent a day in hospital recovering from the asthma attack and was later diagnosed with a breathing pattern disorder on top of her asthma, something she says her respiratory physiotherapist told her was likely to have been caused by the asthma attack.

“I dread Bonfire Night and am on a knife’s edge around this time of year,” she added. “My asthma used to be reasonably well controlled, and I was able to cycle, go walking, play, laugh, and have fun with my family. After the attack in November 2019, I was left completely debilitated.

"Some days I felt so ill and breathless I was unable to get out of bed. Throughout 2020, there were times I could only walk very short distances, found it difficult to talk, and couldn’t carry anything. I had several more asthma attacks and stays in hospital that year, and even now I still feel the effects of it.

“I have to moderate how much I move or talk, and on bad days our children aren’t even allowed to make me laugh in case it brings on an asthma attack. I know that some people with asthma can enjoy firework displays without having an asthma attack, but for me that one Bonfire Night has had a terrible long-term impact, and I want to make people aware of the risks.”

With 5.4 million living with asthma in the UK, many could be at risk of a life-threatening asthma attack. The charity says the number of asthma admissions and increase in calls for advice at this time of year are likely due to a combination of cold weather, more viruses and bugs going around, and air pollution, such as that caused by bonfires.

Asthma + Lung UK has a special advice page for those who need information on how to look after themselves on Bonfire Night at: www.asthmaandlung.org.uk/bonfirenightEmma Rubach, Head of Health Advice at the charity, said: “Cold air due to the drop in temperatures can also make symptoms worse meaning that next week people with asthma or other lung conditions could face a dangerous combination of triggers.