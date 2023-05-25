Derbyshire mum 'left in the dark' - as council fails to name secondary school for son with special needs

Jack Cawthorne, 11, who is in the final year of junior school and suffers from high-functioning autism, ADHD, pica and eczema has had EHCP in place since starting nursery.

But when his mum Nicola Wilkinson, 41, of Mastin Moor, contacted the Derbyshire County Council to amend his educational plan and allow the transition to senior school, the council failed to name a special needs school for him before the application deadline.

Nicola said: “As of now my son hasn’t got a school place starting in September. I've been sending emails to the council back and forth. Their deadline to amend the plan and name the school was on February 15 – but they still have not confirmed a school for Jack.

As of now Jack Cawthorne, 11, hasn't got a school place for the academic year starting in September. His mum, Nicola Wilkinson, has been asking Derbyshire County Council for a place in the school since the council missed their deadline in February. Nicola has now issued an official complaint.

"He was diagnosed when he was two and a half and always had EHCP in place. He has been geting one to one care at school because he's got a condition called pica which means he chews on non-food objects – which poses a choking hazard. Someone has to watch him constantly because he is always chewing on something.

"In addition with his autism and ADHD – there's no way he can handle a mainstream senior school.”

Last week the Derbyshire Times reported that Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, has called for an urgent meeting with Derbyshire County Council to discuss ‘unacceptable delays’ to Education, Health and Care Plans meaning children and schools are left without support, after being contacted by countless concerned parents.

The stress linked to not having secured a place in a school has a detrimental impact on Jack’s health.

Nicola said: “Everyone in his year knows where they're going to after summer. He is the only one in that school at the moment that hasn't got a clue where he's going, which has strssed him out.

"Because of this, his pica heightened – he is chewing on everything now. And his skin is playing up on him, which means he now suffers really badly from an eczema episode.”

Nicola added: “When the council sent me a letter asking for a school choice I straight away stated that I wanted Stubbin Wood for Jack. I've been looking at schools for the past two years. I've been doing my research and going to meet the schools. Stubbin Wood is the only school where I could actually see him thriving both with academic skills as well as life skills.

"Norbriggs Primary School where Jack is now have been absolutely brilliant, I can’t thank them enough. The headteacher helped me demand a meeting with the council.

"But I keep hearing from the council that the schools are all full and they have been trying their hardest to get Jack to a special needs school.

"I’ve now put the complaints in and I have even escalated the complaints with the help of a social worker.

"I have been doing everything I can but now I feel like I’m being left in the dark and I’m not being involved in my son’s next stages in life.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Derbyshire has had a significant increase in the number of requests for Education Health Care Plans (EHCPs) and for the assessments and advice that go along with these. This is a national issue and other local authorities are facing similar increases in demand.

“As a result of this our performance in completing some ECHPs within the 20 week deadline has been impacted and has led to delays in completing some of them on time. We are extremely sorry for any children, families and schools who are being negatively affected and we are working extremely hard to improve our performance.

