Derbyshire mum jailed after son played truant from school for years

A Derbyshire mum has been jailed after her son played truant for years – even though he was offered the chance to pick lessons he went to, a court heard.

The schoolboy was also excused wearing uniform and told he could study part-time, but he still failed to attend regularly, leading to his mother getting a suspended prison term for his absences last year.

Now she has been jailed for four weeks after magistrates heard of the efforts of education chiefs in the Derbyshire Dales.

The court was told the boy attended 27 per cent of classes in the academic year which ended in 2021. He failed to turn up at all for the next two years. His record rose to six per cent during this academic year.

Presiding magistrate Jeremy Wray told the court: "It has taken four years of work to try and get him into school. There has been a complete lack of engagement with the local authority."

School staff often visited the home of the boy, said Priscilla Warrington for Derbyshire County Council. She told Southern Derbyshire magistrates that the teenager lives within walking distance of the school.

She said: "He has no additional needs, no physical or mental health needs and is a bright child. There have been intensive home visits. They offered to let him visit the school when other pupils are not there and a part-time timetable.

"He was given the option to go into specific lessons of his choice. There has been very little engagement on the part of the child."

The mother, who is in her 40s, admitted failing to ensure his regular school attendance and being in breach of a six-week suspended sentence imposed in November. She also had two convictions related to the truancy.

John Young, who represented the woman, said the boy's attendance began to decline when he was eight and his father died.

During some visits by staff, they only saw the boy's "head moving underneath a duvet," Mr Young told the court. "It was something of an impossible situation in many ways for this lady. It is very difficult physically to try to assure his attendance," said Mr Young.

He said the mother had not realised she faced prison, adding: "I don't think it all sunk in. I have spoken to her and she did not fully understand the seriousness of her position in court today. She has shied away from the fact that she is here for not taking appropriate steps to ensure his attendance."

The magistrates ordered that the boy should not be identified. His mother was ordered to pay a £154 court surcharge.