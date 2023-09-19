Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wendy Watson made history 30 years ago when she became the first woman in Britain to have both breasts removed in preventative surgery. Her daughter, Becky Measures, underwent the same procedure in 2004 after finding out that she had an 80 to 90 percent risk of developing breast cancer.

Now the mother and daughter will be sharing their experiences through a unique blend of humour, cameraderie and life lessons, in an innovative podcast which they will launch in Hereditary Breast Cancer Awareness Week, running from September 25 to 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy, who founded the Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline and was an awarded an MBE for her work, said: “Our podcast is a platform where the everyday mother-daughter relationship shines. We're here to prove that raising awareness can be an enjoyable journey that resonates with all listeners. Our ultimate goal is to transform the lives of those who listen and share.“These podcasts are a wonderful medium to help spread the word, in a positive way, over hereditary breast cancer. Life is precious - and we enjoy every moment. We hope they will inspire others.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy Watson and Becky Measures will launch their podcast "Mother and Daughter BREAST of Friends" during the last week of September.

Becky, who is a presenter on BBC Radio Sheffield and a hereditary breast cancer advocate, said: “We wanted to do something different to mark 30 years since mum’s surgery, and to continue spreading the word in a way that’s not only informative, but will be engaging and fun, so we can reach the massive 97% of people that are still unaware they carry a gene! If we can make memories by also continuing to make a difference, then that’s beautiful!

"We promise a podcast that will make you laugh, cry, and most importantly, know the signs.”

Throughout Hereditary Breast Cancer Awareness Week, the empowering podcast ‘Mother and Daughter BREAST of Friends’ will feature a series of informative and engaging episodes including insightful conversations, expert interviews and personal stories. Wendy and Becky will discuss medical advancements, legal considerations, personal journeys and emotional triumphs. Listeners can access the episodes on the podcast's website, www.motherdaughterbreastfriends.co.uk.