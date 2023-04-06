Derbyshire MP urges the Government to publish timetable for permanent closure of two migrant hotels

The Immigration Minister, Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP, recently updated the House of Commons on accommodation plans for illegal migrants.

In his announcement, the Immigration Minister, who estimates the system is costing the country £3.2bn a year overall, outlined that the Government are set to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.

Two hotels in Derbyshire are currently hosting asylum seekers, including Novotel and Best Western Hotels, both located between Long Eaton and Sandiacre.

Maggie Throup, Member of Parliament for Erewash, has urged the Government to commit to publishing a timetable for the permanent closure of two migrant hotels in Erewash.

A local MP Maggie Throup urged Mr Jenrick to commit to publishing a clear timetable for the closure of the two Derbyshire hotels.

She said: “The statement made by the Immigration Minister is certainly welcome and the plans will free up thousands of beds. However, I am urging the Government to commit to publishing a clear timetable for the permanent closure of the two migrant hotels in Erewash. I trust the Government will be able to publish this timetable in weeks, not months.

“Over 400 asylum seekers have been housed in two neighbouring hotels on Bostocks Lane, in Erewash. This has put an enormous strain on local services. On numerous occasions, in Parliament, I have urged the Government to permanently close the accommodation centres. We must end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers as doing so will protect the taxpayer as well as the people of Erewash.”

The Government plans to provide basic accommodation, which will fundamentally change the approach to housing asylum seekers and move towards a more cost-effective model that prioritises communities.