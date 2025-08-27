Derbyshire MP gets married as friends, family and loved ones attend ‘beautiful wedding’

MP Louise Jones has shared the happy news on her social media accounts this morning (Thursday, July 27).

The MP for North-East Derbyshire married Jeevun Sandher, Labour MP for Loughborough, earlier this month in a private ceremony with friends and family attending.

She said: “We had a beautiful wedding, surrounded by our friends, family and loved ones. I’m very lucky to have such a supportive husband and together we make a great team.

"The wedding brought together traditions from our two different heritages which made it all the more special.

“Since the post has gone out, I’ve received many lovely messages from residents across North East Derbyshire wishing us the very best. That truly means a lot to both of us, and we’re so grateful for their kindness and support.”

The couple got engaged on Sunday, December 1, last year, almost two years after meeting on the campaign trail.

MP Jones shared that she would be changing her last name to Sandher-Jones and her social media handles are set to change soon.

She confirmed that her constituents would still be able to contact her via email at [email protected] with any casework or queries.

She added: “My email address remains the same, I’m back representing the residents of North East Derbyshire, and I will be back in Parliament on Monday when the new term begins. I’m very excited for what is to come.”

