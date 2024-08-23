Mick Fowler, 67, who wears a colostomy bag, will fly to the Himalayas later this month to resume a 40-year climbing partnership with his old friend, Vic Saunders.

“Vic and I are excited about the potential of this trip,” said accomplished climber Mick. “We’ve identified an objective that ticks a lot of the boxes that matter to us – the peak is the most prominent and attractive in its location, it is unclimbed, and it is in a remote area that has rarely been visited. This should be a great adventure and a fitting way to continue our long climbing partnership.”

In 2019, Mick and Vic made two attempts on a first ascent of Chombu in India but were thwarted by a combination of bad weather and illness caused by freeze dried food that had gone off. Two years before Mick was diagnosed with anal cancer and underwent successful treatment.

The pair had previously ascended the Golden Pillar of Spantik (Pakistan) in 1987 and made their first ascent on the north face of Sesank in the Indian Himalayas in 2016. They were planning more expeditions before Mick’s cancer diagnosis delayed them.

MIck and Vic were regular climbing partners in the 1980s when they both lived in London, completing many challenging Scottish winter routes, including Shield Directo on Ben Nevis.

If their latest expedition goes to plan, Mick, who is a retired tax inspector, and Vic will return to the UK towards the end of September.

Their trip is being sponsored by Berghaus and the two climbers will be using kit from the brand’s high performance Extrem range. Updates will be shared via Berghaus’ social media channels as soon as they are available.

Mountaineer's adventure MIck Fowler will swap the hills of the Peak District to tackle an unclimbed peak in the Himalayas.

Mountaineer's adventure Mick Fowler, right, and Vic Saunders on the summit of Spantik, Pakistan in 1987.

Mountaineer's adventure Mick Fowler, right and Vic Saunders on Sersank summit in the Indian Himalaya in 2016.

Mountaineer's adventure Mick Fowler and Vic Saunders on Chombu, India in 2019.