Derbyshire mountain rescue search dog found safe and well

Tarn, a border collie, was last seen in the Stoney Middleton area at around 1pm on Saturday, and a public appeal was launched to help find him.

Shortly before 6am on Sunday, a spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: “Tarn has been found in Hathersage safe and well.

“It would appear he felt he was in need of some new gear as he was eventually located sat on the doorstep of Outside.

Missing Derbyshire mountain rescue search dog, Tarn.

“Thank you to everyone who helped in the search and reported sightings of him.

“We can't express how grateful we are.”