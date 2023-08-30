Search dog Wren, part of the Buxton Mountain Resute Team, found the elderly gentleman who had got lost on open moorland and drifted into a deep gully, before running out of energy and calling for help.

A spokesperson for Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England said: “Wren and her handler found him sat down in the gully, tired and unable to get out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the gentleman had eaten some emergency flapjack and sneakily shared some with Wren, he managed with help to climb out of the gully and make his way across the moor to the team vehicle.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wren the search dog from Buxton Mountain Rescue Team found a lost and weary walker. Pic Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England

“Well done Wren.”All of the mountain teams across the peak District and nationally are volunteers and need to fundraise to keep being able to help lost and injured walkers.