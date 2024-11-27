Derbyshire model reaches for the stars and becomes face of billboard campaign to tackle knife crime in London

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A teenager has become the face of a new charity campaign to tackle knife crime in London.

Model Star Trivett is now on billboards across the capital working with Fighting Knife Crime London.

Proud mum Lisa Trivett said: “I went down on Friday to look at them and it made me cry I was so proud.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Star, of Buxton, was signed to a model agency a few years ago but did not feel the time was right for her to pursue that career.

Star Trivett a model from Buxton has become the face of an anti knife crime campaign in London. Photo submittedStar Trivett a model from Buxton has become the face of an anti knife crime campaign in London. Photo submitted
Star Trivett a model from Buxton has become the face of an anti knife crime campaign in London. Photo submitted

Instead she focused on her school life at Buxton Community School and then went to Buxton and Leek College.

In May she took part in the new charity campaign photoshoot and the pictures are now across London.

Lisa said: “This is a really big deal and something she should be so proud of.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It wasn’t a regular job where she got paid; she didn’t do it for the money but for the experience.

A Buxton teen, Star Trivett has become the face of a new charity campaign to tackle knife crime in London. Photo of the billboard campaign taken by mum LisaA Buxton teen, Star Trivett has become the face of a new charity campaign to tackle knife crime in London. Photo of the billboard campaign taken by mum Lisa
A Buxton teen, Star Trivett has become the face of a new charity campaign to tackle knife crime in London. Photo of the billboard campaign taken by mum Lisa

“Last year she auditioned for Hollyoaks and although she didn’t get the part they said they wanted to keep her on their books which is amazing.

“All of it is so good and she has accomplished so much at such a young age."

Fighting Knife Crime London (FKCL) is now a well-established and increasingly respected part of the work being done in Greater London to empower young Londoners and change their lives for the better.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A charity spokesperson said: “Our ethos from the day we launched has been to trumpet the work done by others, in every kind of place, to raise up young people, or to provide encouragement to them and to signpost life-changing opportunities.

Star Trivett a model from Buxton has become the face of an anti knife crime campaign in London. Photo submittedStar Trivett a model from Buxton has become the face of an anti knife crime campaign in London. Photo submitted
Star Trivett a model from Buxton has become the face of an anti knife crime campaign in London. Photo submitted

“Whatever it is that is needed – a mentor, a job, or a new social group engaged in a shared project of interest – a sport, arts, music, or anything else, or just a new friendship group, can be found via our website, with a direct link to more closely focussed information.”

Lisa added: “There are going to be millions of people seeing Star’s face and that’s huge and I’m so pleased she had this opportunity - who knows where it will take her.”

Related topics:DerbyshireBuxton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice