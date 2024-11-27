Derbyshire model reaches for the stars and becomes face of billboard campaign to tackle knife crime in London
Model Star Trivett is now on billboards across the capital working with Fighting Knife Crime London.
Proud mum Lisa Trivett said: “I went down on Friday to look at them and it made me cry I was so proud.”
Star, of Buxton, was signed to a model agency a few years ago but did not feel the time was right for her to pursue that career.
Instead she focused on her school life at Buxton Community School and then went to Buxton and Leek College.
In May she took part in the new charity campaign photoshoot and the pictures are now across London.
Lisa said: “This is a really big deal and something she should be so proud of.
“It wasn’t a regular job where she got paid; she didn’t do it for the money but for the experience.
“Last year she auditioned for Hollyoaks and although she didn’t get the part they said they wanted to keep her on their books which is amazing.
“All of it is so good and she has accomplished so much at such a young age."
Fighting Knife Crime London (FKCL) is now a well-established and increasingly respected part of the work being done in Greater London to empower young Londoners and change their lives for the better.
A charity spokesperson said: “Our ethos from the day we launched has been to trumpet the work done by others, in every kind of place, to raise up young people, or to provide encouragement to them and to signpost life-changing opportunities.
“Whatever it is that is needed – a mentor, a job, or a new social group engaged in a shared project of interest – a sport, arts, music, or anything else, or just a new friendship group, can be found via our website, with a direct link to more closely focussed information.”
Lisa added: “There are going to be millions of people seeing Star’s face and that’s huge and I’m so pleased she had this opportunity - who knows where it will take her.”
