A dictionary of Derbyshire mining terms from the 1800s has sold for a ground-breaking £17,000.

An archivist who specialises in regional dialect bought the mainly handwritten manuscripts which was estimated to raise between £300 and £600.

Jim Spencer from Rare Book Auctions, who sold the glossary, said: "We had hoped a couple of collectors might lock horns, but goodness me, what an amazing result.”

The lexicon includes definitions such as grace o’ god meaning “the lucky finding of Ore by accident”, while a gavelor is “an officer among miners”.

A bing is “an Ore of large size”, while a buddle refers to “the action of cleansing the Boose (earth and stone brought up from the Working)”.

Other definitions are even more specific. Ginging a shaft denotes “arching the mouth of an old useless Shaft which is usually done with stone in order to prevent Cattle falling therein”.

The dictionary was written by James Mander who titled the work A Mineral Dictionary of Words, Or Terms Used By The Miners In Derbyshire 1821.

According to records, 300 copies of the book were printed varying in price from 12 to seven shillings which, after printing costs of £48 were deducted, left the author with a profit of £70.

