Derbyshire miners' banners will head Chesterfield's May Day parade to mark 40th anniversary of strike
The parade will leave Chesterfield Town Hall at 11am on Monday, May 6, headed by the Ireland Colliery Band with rhythms provided by the PCS Samba Band and other musicians of that genre.
James Eaden, president of Chesterfield Trades Council said: “Come and join in. Bring your placards, bring your banners or just watch the spectacle of our traditional May Day march. See the banners of the past and raise the issues of today.”
A rally in New Square will underline the theme of this year’s gala “Remembering the past Organising for the Future”. Guest speakers will be John Burrows, one of the key leaders of the Derbyshire striking miners; Fran Heathcote, the newly elected general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union, Dima Al Shami of the Palestine Solidarity campaign and Julia Mwaluke, national vice-president of UNISON.
When the tub-thumping is done, New Square comes alive with music, shortly after 12.30pm. First up is Buffo’s Wake bringing lively dance oriented music from across the planet. More dance music will come in the form of the Po Boys playing a mix of Cajun and Zydeco.
At 1pm in the Market Hall Assembly Rooms, the Sheffield Socialist Choir will perform their repertoire.
Community and voluntary groups will be manning stalls in New Square.
Mr Eaden said: “Join us for our glorious May Day Gala. Celebrate the community and solidarity of our past and organise for the future. Only by coming together can we give hope and bring about peace and prosperity for working people all over the world.”
For more details, visit www.facebook/chesterfieldMayDayor call 07870 387999.
