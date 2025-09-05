Derbyshire micropub which had licence revoked due to alleged rapes temporarily allowed to continue serving alcohol and inviting people in for a fee

A Derbyshire micropub, which had its licence revoked after reports of several serious crimes on the premises, is allowing customers to bring their own alcoholic drinks inside the venue if they pay a £10 entry fee.

The Crafty Tap in Market Place, Heanor, had its premises licence revoked immediately by Amber Valley Borough Council on Wednesday, August 27.

However, residents were quick to notice – and raise concerns – that following the hearing, including over the weekend, the venue continued to operate, with customers seen drinking inside.

Meanwhile, an A-frame sign was displayed outside the venue reading: “No licence to sell alcohol anymore due to us losing our battle.

The Crafty Tap in Market Place, Heanor.

“How open on a bring your own alcohol basis…Thursday to Sunday.

“£10 entry fee (remember bring your own beer).

“What your £10 includes… corkage i.e. clean glasses and bottle opening. “Only mixers available for sale.”

Derbyshire Police confirmed that any issues with the licence operations would be a matter for the borough council, including the venue inviting residents in with their own alcohol for a fee.

Police officials had previously said that they were aware the venue was still open and was serving non-alcoholic drinks, which it is legally able to do.

Force officials had said the premises licence took away the ability to serve alcohol, but was not a closure order, which would have mandated the venue to close in its entirety.

A borough council spokesperson shed further light on the situation, which dictates that under licensing laws, the venue is able to sell alcohol directly for 21 days after its licence has been revoked.

This would expire on Wednesday, September 17, unless an appeal is lodged by the owners.

The council spokesperson said: “If a premises is being used but is not selling alcohol by retail, then it does not require a licence.

“In the case of the Crafty Tap, the premises may continue to trade for 21 days pending the appeal period expiring, however, if any new behaviours led to disorder, anti-social behaviour, and any other illegal activities, then we would respond to this with our partners.

“AVBC is therefore working alongside the police to respond to any issues that arise.”

Chloe Smith and Philip Carter, the couple who run the venue, have been approached for comment but have not responded as of this article’s publication.

Councillors opted to revoke the license following four alleged sexual assaults – three of which were alleged rapes – between April 2024 and March this year. It is included in 16 total alleged crimes in the two years the venue has been operating.

Last week’s hearing was held entirely in private due to police concerns that ongoing criminal investigations could be hampered by the attendance of the public and press.

Police documents shared as part of the meeting detail that customers were often allowed to stay in the venue after hours, that the venue frequently stayed open later than allowed, hosted outdoor events, and used amplified music when it shouldn’t.

CCTV images submitted by the police showed the two-year-old daughter of the landlords roaming around the micropub unattended, including behind the bar, while customers were drinking and ordering alcohol.

Documents show that on various occasions, the council and police found the venue did not have working CCTV or could not access CCTV records following unannounced inspections and criminal incidents.

The venue had also been witnessed selling alcohol to underage children and streaming sport without a licence, documents show, and police had been told that drugs had been consumed on the premises.