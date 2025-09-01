Derbyshire micropub has licence revoked after “concerning episodes of criminality”, including three alleged rapes

A Derbyshire micropub has had its licence revoked after “concerning episodes of criminality”, including three alleged rapes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It can now be disclosed that the Crafty Tap in Market Place, Heanor, had its premises licence revoked by Amber Valley Borough Council following a closed-door hearing on Wednesday, August 27.

Councillors opted to revoke the license following four alleged sexual assaults – three of which were alleged rapes – between April 2024 and March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to Derbyshire Police calling for the premises licence, held by Chloe Smith, to be revoked immediately.

The Crafty Tap in Market Place, Heanor.

Last week’s hearing was held entirely in private due to police concerns that ongoing criminal investigations could be hampered by the attendance of the public and press.

The decision to revoke the venue’s licence means it can still open, but it will not be allowed to sell alcohol.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Officers had serious concerns about the venue and made representations to the licencing committee which made the decision to revoke the licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the licence to sell alcohol was revoked, this was not a closure order, so the premises were allowed to remain open, providing no alcohol was sold, and this is what happened over the weekend.”

The Crafty Tap, run by Miss Smith and Philip Carter, were both present at the hearing and have been approached for comment but have not responded as of this article’s publication.

Before the press and public were removed from the meeting, Ben Sayers, legal representative for the police, said the force’s request to revoke the licence came in light of “a number of concerning episodes of criminality”, including “four serious sexual assaults in the past 20 months, three of which are still live investigations”.

Police documents shared as part of the meeting detail that customers were often allowed to stay in the venue after hours, that the venue frequently stayed open later than allowed, hosted outdoor events, and used amplified music when it shouldn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV images submitted by the police showed the two-year-old daughter of the landlords roaming around the micropub unattended, including behind the bar, while customers were drinking and ordering alcohol.

Documents show that on various occasions, the council and police found the venue did not have working CCTV or could not access CCTV records following unannounced inspections and criminal incidents.

The venue had also been witnessed selling alcohol to underage children and streaming sport without a licence, documents show, and police had been told that drugs had been consumed on the premises.

In March, the venue’s owners said they were looking to sell the premises “to move on to a better quality of family life”. On August 16, a week ahead of the licensing hearing, a Facebook post was shared saying “today we say goodbye to you all”, adding “we just want to concentrate more on family life and the far more valuable younger years of our children”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their documents, police said the micropub had become a “problem premises” and was one of the venues most frequently visited by the force in Amber Valley.

They said 16 crimes had been committed at the venue in its first two years of operation.