Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beacons will shine, military vehicles will be on show and songs will be sung in Derbyshire to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Two beacons to commemorate the turning point in the Second World War will be lit at Dronfield’s Sindelfingen Park and Crich Stand on Thursday, June 6 at 9.15pm.

At Sindelfingen Park the Rev Ian Price will lead a series of prayers and readings in a service beginning at 9pm and the mayor Cllr Pam Jones will read a memorial tribute followed by the laying of a wreath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Rose, who lives in Ilkeston and is the UK’s oldest D-Day veteran at 109 years old, will be special guest at a service in Derby Cathedral on Thursday at 5.15pm.

American troops of the 4th Infantry Division land on Utah beach, Normandy, on June 6, 1944 (photo: Getty Images)

The Royal British Legion Riders East Midlands will visit Chesterfield’s Vicar Lane Shopping Centre on Thursday in honour of the D-Day and Battle of Normandy anniversary.

Vintage harmony trio The Bluebirds, who are TV star Jane McDonald’s backing singers, will perform songs from the Forties in a special concert at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on June 7 at 7.30pm. Chesterfield’s Ami Evans is a member of The Bluebirds and also teaches musical theatre at Iconix Academy of Performing Arts, pupils of whom will perform during the evening. Guest artistes in the show will include singers Michael Brobbin and Jon Bennett and Razzamataz Theatre Schools.

Bolsover Blitz on June 8 will feature a Hawker Hurricane fighter aircraft which will be on display in the Middle Street car park where visitors will be able to take a look inside the plane’s cockpit. A day of activities throughout the town will include re-enactments, military vehicles ranging from a Bedford MJ 10tonne Lorry to a 1940s’ Norton Despatch Motorbike plus stalls selling Forties clothing and accessories. Vintage go-karts, prams and bikes will be on show in Old Bolsover Yard. Entertainment will include singers Moonshiners Duo, LahDiDah Vintage Vocals and Kyle Evans as George Formby from 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The D-Day anniversary will be marked at Tupton Community Garden on the afternoon of June 8 when the Alfreton Male Voice Choir and the Saga Louts will sing songs from the Forties and Fifties. There will also be live music, dancing, craft stalls and face painting from 1pm until 4pm.

A display on Nether Langwith village green has been created by the knit and natter group comprising of women from Langwith and Nether Langwith villages.

Bakewell Silver Band will honour the anniversary with a concert at the Medway Centre, Bakewell on June 8 at 7.30pm. Vintage entertainer Johnny Victory will perform 40s songs at St Peter’s Church, Belper on June 9 at 3pm.

Knitters from Langwith and Nether Langwith have put many hours of work into creating a D-Day display which is on the village green at Nether Langwith.