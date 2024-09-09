A keen royal historian from Derbyshire has run his first competitive half-marathon to raise money for English Heritage, the charity that looks after historic properties such as Hardwick Hall and Bolsover Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Taylor, who lives in Shirebrook, was among 60,000 runners from around the globe who competed in the AJ Bell Great North Run yesterday (Sunday).

He said: “The weather wasn’t particularly kind – the rain began just before the race stated – but it wasn’t too warm which made it easier. The route from Newcastle to South Shields saw thousands of people lining the route to cheer us on – offering orange segments and sweets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”I am pleased to have had the opportunity to do this before my 40th birthday. As I was a very overweight and unfit child, I never thought I would ever get a medal for running!”

James Taylor of Shirebrook completed his first competitive half-marathon in the AJ Bell Great North Run 2024.

James completed the 13.1-mile course in just over two hours and 10 minutes. He said: "I am used to running that distance – I have a route I use regularly from Shirebrook to Warsop via the trackbed of the former Warsop Colliery branch line (which is appropriate as that was where my dad worked).”

His love of history was nurtured in childhood when he visited Bolsover Castle and Hardwick Old Hall. He said: “As a keen royal historian, I think it is important that future generations have the opportunity to visit and to hear stories such as the court masque performed at Bolsover for Charles I and Henrietta Maria and also the life of Bess of Hardwick at Hardwick Old Hall, including her time as companion to Mary, Queen of Scots when Bess’s husband was her jailer.”

James’ fundraising page is still live for people who would like to donate to his chosen charity, English Heritage. Visit https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2024.enthuse.com/pf/james-taylor-d098c.