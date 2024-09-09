Derbyshire man's delight at first medal for running in AJ Bell Great North Run
James Taylor, who lives in Shirebrook, was among 60,000 runners from around the globe who competed in the AJ Bell Great North Run yesterday (Sunday).
He said: “The weather wasn’t particularly kind – the rain began just before the race stated – but it wasn’t too warm which made it easier. The route from Newcastle to South Shields saw thousands of people lining the route to cheer us on – offering orange segments and sweets.
”I am pleased to have had the opportunity to do this before my 40th birthday. As I was a very overweight and unfit child, I never thought I would ever get a medal for running!”
James completed the 13.1-mile course in just over two hours and 10 minutes. He said: "I am used to running that distance – I have a route I use regularly from Shirebrook to Warsop via the trackbed of the former Warsop Colliery branch line (which is appropriate as that was where my dad worked).”
His love of history was nurtured in childhood when he visited Bolsover Castle and Hardwick Old Hall. He said: “As a keen royal historian, I think it is important that future generations have the opportunity to visit and to hear stories such as the court masque performed at Bolsover for Charles I and Henrietta Maria and also the life of Bess of Hardwick at Hardwick Old Hall, including her time as companion to Mary, Queen of Scots when Bess’s husband was her jailer.”
James’ fundraising page is still live for people who would like to donate to his chosen charity, English Heritage. Visit https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2024.enthuse.com/pf/james-taylor-d098c.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.