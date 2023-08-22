Tom Rowland training for his mountainous challenge in November

Tom Rowland will be climbing 58,070 steps – a height of 8,849 meters or 29,032 feet, raising money for the hospice based in his home town. The challenge will take around 17 hours of non-stop climbing to complete.

Ashgate Hospice is a charity that is very close to Tom’s heart. After the sad passing of his mother, Vivienne Rowland, just six days after her cancer diagnosis in October 2016, the hospice provided bereavement support to Tom and his family.

Tom said: “Ashgate hospice were amazing with my dad, grandad, and myself in the aftermath, offering fantastic bereavement support. It is important to me that they can carry on to be able to do this for other families that will be experiencing the same trauma that our family did seven years ago.”

Tom wanted to pay back the hospice for the support they offered to not just his family, but countless other families in the area. Taking up this mental and physical challenge he hopes to raise some money for the organisation so they can continue to support families in the future.

He said: “I am doing this because I don’t want anyone who may find themselves in the horrible position my family did, to not have this care on offer. I know of so many people who have been affected in some way by either a friend or family member dying and first hand seen the fabulous services that Ashgate Hospice offer and therefore want them to be available for others in need too.”

Hoping to take place on Saturday 18th November, Tom is still looking for a gym with the correct equipment that will provide a space for him to perform this challenge. To those that wish to show their support by donating some money, Tom has set up a just giving page where you can make a donation. Over £2000 has been donated to the page in just a week after it went live.