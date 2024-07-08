The striking images of the iconic star, taken by famous Japanese photographer Masayoshi Sukita, were spotted on a bric-a-brac stall in 1991. Sukita had a 40-year collaboration with Bowie and his images are so highly regarded that limited-edition prints sell for hundreds or even thousands of pounds today.

Six of the 64 images are marked SUKITA on the back but all are by him, according to experts at Irita Marriott Auctioneers where the collection and a photographic sample book is set to go under the hammer on July 17. The auctioneers believe the prized artefacts could achieve more than 4,000.

The seller, a 73-year-old retired manager of a logistics company, from Melbourne, Derbyshire, said: “In 1991 I was at a car boot sale in the village of Whitchurch looking for furniture and knick-knacks for a house I’d upsized to with my partner. I was just rummaging through a stall and there was the box of Bowie photos, posters and a few books.

“I’m a big Bowie fan so, on impulse, got them. I can’t remember exactly how much I paid but it was about £20. I was excited by them but had to cool it a bit because my partner wasn’t impressed! I don’t know where they originated from but, after a good look through and sorting them into the photo files, I realised how good they were.

“Not too long after getting them I split up from my partner, moved north with work and took the photos with me. They stayed in a packing box most of the time. I got them out when Bowie died in 2016 and showed them to friends and fans. They went back into the box and stayed there while I renovated a derelict cottage I’d purchased. I got them out again recently and just thought it was time to let them go. I had no idea of the potential value or rarity until

now.”

Irita Marriott, a familiar face on TV antique shows and owner of the Melbourne auction house which discovered the photos, said: “We’re so excited about this incredible car boot find. It’s amazing to think these Bowie treasures were found by chance 33 years ago in Somerset and then lay tucked away in Derbyshire for years. Perhaps most fascinating for fans is a set of 10 images showing Bowie in different poses against a clock backdrop. They were taken in Japan in 1980. Countless pictures were taken of Bowie throughout his career but I’d never seen those before.

“If an iconic Bowie image pops into your mind, it’s likely Sukita took the shot. He’s an internationally acclaimed photographer, a genius behind the camera. He worked with Bowie from 1972 until his death in 2016. They understood each other creatively. Sukita captured Bowie’s artistry through the decades including his flamboyant glam-rock era alter ego Ziggy Stardust. Sukita’s limited-edition Bowie prints can sell for anything from £250 to £20,000 per image so it will be interesting to see how collectors react to this opportunity.”

Sukita was inspired to see Bowie perform live in 1972 after spotting a poster promoting a London concert. The photographer admired Bowie’s innovative style and contacted the star’s management team. A portrait session was arranged and a photo-shoot in the summer of 1972 began a 40-plus-year collaboration. Sukita shot several Bowie album covers including Heroes, Tin Machine and The Next Day. He also published photo books.

The pictorial treasure trove is being offered in 21 lots split into Bowie eras. They include the circa 1989 Sukita photographic sample book with black velvet cover and Bowie image on the front. It’s filled with 79 cut-out contact sheet images, some numbered, showcasing Bowie images taken between 1972-1989. They vary in size from 3x4cm to 6x6cm and would have been used to choose and order reprints, estimate £500-£1,000.

Other star lots include the quirky Bowie clock face images, £500-£1,000, and a set of four 42cm x 30cm black and white photos of the musical legend taken in 1972, the year the Sukita-Bowie collaboration began. Stamped ‘SUKITA’ on the reverse, this set is guided at £400-£600.

Masayoshi Sukita, born in Nōgata Shi, Fukuoka Prefecture, in 1938, is best known as an album cover photographer for famous artists who emerged in the 1970s, primarily David Bowie. While working as a freelance in 1972, he photographed Marc Bolan of T. Rex in London and during that trip, his decision to attend a Bowie concert led to their important collaboration.

*The David Bowie Collection will be offered at Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers in Melbourne. Catalogue/bidding: www.the-saleroom.com/ www.easyliveauction.com

1 . David Bowie photos auction David Bowie, photographed by Masayoshi Sukita, in 1972, became one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century (photo courtesy of Irita Marriott Auctioneers)Photo: Irita Marriott Auctioneers Photo Sales

2 . David Bowie photos auction David Bowie poses for photographer Masayoshi Sukita in 1973 in a year when he released the album Aladdin Sane (photo courtesy of Irita Marriott Auctioneers).Photo: Irita Marriott Auctioneers Photo Sales

3 . David Bowie photos auction David Bowie caught the eye of freelance photographer Masayoshi Sukita during a visit to London (photo courtesy of Irita Marriott Auctioneers)Photo: Irita Marriott Auctioneers Photo Sales