Awsworth Road, Ilkeston, was left in chaos after a pile-up involving three cars

A Derbyshire man says speeding drivers on a busy residential road are going to “kill someone”, following a crash involving three cars.

John Evans, 77, is calling for speed cameras and a pedestrian crossing on the cut-through street where he lives.

On Monday this week Awsworth Road, Ilkeston, was left in chaos after a pile-up involving three cars, resulting in the road being closed by police.

Fortunately, no-one was seriously hurt but John, famous for his charity work balancing heavy objects on his head, says it is just a matter of time.

He said: “There was a massive bang - a car had come down and hit another car and bang. The whole thing was a complete write-off.

"Someone’s going to get killed on this road. Drivers come down like it’s a race track and there’s cars parked both sides.

"You can’t pass without another car pulling in but they still drive up and down like lightning. It’s a nightmare waiting to happen.

"There are a lot of kids in this area constantly crossing the road and a takeaway right on the corner of a junction where people park up to collect takeaways at all times of the day.

"The road just can’t take it – it’s too busy a road and people drive up and down it too fast.”

Grandfather-of-three John says a speed camera and a light-controlled pedestrian crossing are both needed to make the road safe.

He added: “Kids and families need to get from one side to the other but when cars are coming up and down they don’t want to stop because they want to keep their right of way.

"There have been at least three crashes this year on this road – it’s a terrible stretch because it’s still used as a short-cut.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Road safety is a priority for the county council and we work with partners, including the police, to improve road safety in Derbyshire.