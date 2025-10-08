“Deeply personal letters” by the celebrated writer and poet Rudyard Kipling, seeking information on his son reported missing on the Western Front, are being sold by a Derbyshire man.

Kipling’s real-life quest may have inspired his 1916 poem My Boy Jack, which begins: "Have you news of my boy Jack?" and continues, "Has anyone else had word of him?"

In the letters The Jungle Book author pleads with the matron of a military hospital to ask injured soldiers about the whereabouts of his 18-year-old son, John.

Written from the Kipling family home of Bateman’s in Sussex, the author asks if Private Joseph Ahern, wounded alongside his son and recovering in the City of London Military Hospital, may have information. He writes: “My only hope of knowing my son’s fate is from the evidence of the men who fought near him on the action of the 27th September.”

Karl Martin, auctioneer, with the Rudyard Kipling letters which are expected to make between £800 and £1,000 at auction on October 9, 2025 (photo: Hansons Auctioneers)

In another typewritten letter Kipling writes: “So far we can get no report from Germany of his being a prisoner there, or any report from Belgium of his being in hospital there, and we are anxious to get the evidence of the men who were wounded in the same action and who are now in England, before they are separated. This must be my excuse of troubling you.”

In 1916, the army officially declared John dead, though his body had not been found.

The letters – which are expected to make £800 to £1,200 at auction on October 9 – came into the possession of the Derbyshire man through his mum and had originally been acquired by his grandfather, Cecil Johnson, in the Fifties. The seller, who has not been named, said: “My grandfather was a wheeler dealer and a bit of a Del Boy. But he had a lot of money and was a frequent visitor to London auction houses which is how he might have acquired them.”

Karl Martin, auctioneer at Hansons in Etwall which is handling the sale, said: “These letters are deeply personal and a great insight into the torment of a father desperately seeking information about his son. Kipling, who was in favour of the war, helped facilitate his son’s commission with the Irish Guards after his poor eyesight made him ineligible for military service.

One of the letters signed by Rudyard Kipling (photo: Hansons Auctioneers)

“Knowing the casualty rate, Kipling might have known he was signing his son’s own death warrant. But he and wife Carrie thought it essential to prevent a German victory.”

Kipling died in 1936. The body of his son was eventually found in 1992, lying in the grave of an 'unknown Irish lieutenant' on plot 7 in St Mary's Dressing Station Cemetery the Haimes, at Lone Tree, near Loos.