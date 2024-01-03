Derbyshire man 'hugely proud' as he receives prestigious New Year Honour

A Derbyshire grandad has been recognised for his services to his home town, in the New Year Honours List.

David Cotterill of Eckington, has received the Medal of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) in the 2024 New Year Honours List ‘for services to business and the community in Derbyshire’.

This was confirmed on December 30 with a personal letter from the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Ms. E. Fothergill CBE with details of the award presentation ceremony and a follow-up invitation to a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. His award is one of nine in Derbyshire and one of two in the North East part of the county.

David said: “I’m hugely proud to have been honoured in this way - it’s something I’ve never experienced before, and unlikely to experience again. I think it’s a lovely legacy to pass on to my children and grandchildren.

“I believe that no one person can achieve anything of value without the support of their family, colleagues and the local community, and this award reflects the support I’ve been privileged to receive during this three decade journey.”

David has worked for decades, being very active in the local area. He founded a community group Eckington Development Company, leading the business strategy and fund-sourcing two million to launch two business centres in the town. Over the years, the group has been providing office accommodation for small-business tenants and community rooms for meetings and community projects.

David has also been a Governor of several local schools, including 22 years at Marsh Lane Primary, has been a Civilian Instructor at Eckington Air Cadets (2000 sqn), an advisor to Young Enterprise in schools across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, progressing to being Board Chair for Young Enterprise North Derbyshire.

He was also a lecturer for an evening adult course Essentials of Astronomy for the Workers’ Educational Association (WEA) in Chesterfield as well as a mentor for the Government scheme New Deal for Young People’ and the New Deal 25+ projects, where he was coaching long-term unemployed adults.