Derbyshire man charged with terror offences remanded to prison
A man charged with terror offences following a search of a Derbyshire house has been remanded to prison.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 11:15 am
On Sunday, officers attended a property on King Alfred Street in Derby and Simon Pilgrim was arrested.
The 40-year-old, of King Alfred Street, Derby, was subsequently charged with making an explosive substance for unlawful purposes and three charges of possessing a document containing information useful to terrorism.
Officers said he appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on Wednesday, where he was remanded to custody.