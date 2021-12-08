Derbyshire man charged with terror offences
A Derbyshire man has been charged with terror offences.
On Sunday, police attended a property on King Alfred Street in Derby and arrested Simon Pilgrim.
The 40-year-old, of King Alfred Street, Derby, has now been charged with making an explosive substance for unlawful purposes and three charges of possessing a document containing information useful to terrorism.
He remains in custody and is due to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on Wednesday afternoon.
Chief Superintendent Dave Cox, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “We would like to confirm that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no suggestion of an ongoing risk to the public.
“We believe the man charged was acting in isolation with no known ideology.
“Members of the public may have seen an increased police presence in the area – this is to provide reassurance.
“May I take this opportunity to thank residents for their patience and understanding in what I know will have been a worrying time.”