Derbyshire man charged after teen ‘stabbed’ and left fighting for life
A Derbyshire man has been charged after a teenager was left fighting for his life following an alleged stabbing.
Officers attended the Duke of St Albans pub on Bewcastle Road, Nottingham, at around 11.15pm on October 2 after receiving reports that a teenager had been stabbed at a private party.
Shaylon McCalla, 22, of North Street, Heanor, has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
The 16-year-old who was allegedly stabbed remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident has left a teenager fighting for his life in hospital and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.
“We have now charged a 22-year-old in relation to this matter and do believe it was an isolated incident with no wider risk posed to the public,” he added.