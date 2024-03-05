Derbyshire man celebrates 100th birthday with a party and vintage singers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dennis Freeman was entertained with songs by vintage vocal harmony group the Lahdidahs on his big day at Thomas College House in Bolsover.

Birthday celebrations were crowned by a card from King Charles which Dennis was proud to add to one from Queen Elizabeth offering golden wedding anniversary congratulations. Dennis and his wife Nora were celebrating 50 years as man and wife when they were among couples from Derbyshire who were invited to tea with the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire. Nora and Dennis had a son during their 63 happy years of marriage.

Dennis is a former ballroom dance teacher at Moorfield school and enjoyed regular outings to dances up to three times a week which he only stopped doing two years ago.

In his younger days he enjoyed travelling and said that his favourite place was the island of Korcula in the Adriatic, which he described as paradise. He also loved to go on cruises.

Dennis got his first job three days after leaving school when he was taken on by a brewery and employed on transport in Staveley. He later worked for the NCB and was a senior foreman for transport at Bolsover where he managed 100 staff.

The avid footballer started playing for Bolsover and Beighton then went semi-professional playing for Boston where he earned 10 shillings a match, which he described as a good wage in those days. Dennis later worked for the Derbyshire Youth Service and coached youth football in Bolsover.