Derbyshire locations feature in new series of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragons

Cave Dale will feature again in the second series of House of the Dragon after making its first appearance in season one.

Fans of Game of Thrones’ spin-off series House of the Dragon will be looking out for Derbyshire locations when season two launches.

The new run of the fantasy series will start screening in the UK during the early hours of June 17.

Cave Dale in Castleton is set to be the home of some iconic scenes after first making an appearance on the show in season one as a prime location for telling the story of dragon-riding warrior Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith. At the series premiere in London this week, Matt said that the number of dragons had increased to 14.

Eldon Hill Quarry, a limestone hill in the northern Peak District between Castleton and Peak Forest, was filmed for the new series as was Castleton market place.