Derbyshire locations feature in new series of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragons
The new run of the fantasy series will start screening in the UK during the early hours of June 17.
Cave Dale in Castleton is set to be the home of some iconic scenes after first making an appearance on the show in season one as a prime location for telling the story of dragon-riding warrior Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith. At the series premiere in London this week, Matt said that the number of dragons had increased to 14.
Eldon Hill Quarry, a limestone hill in the northern Peak District between Castleton and Peak Forest, was filmed for the new series as was Castleton market place.
House of the Dragon season two will debut in the US in Sunday, June 16 on HBO/Max at 9pm Eastern time and 8pm Central time. This equates to 2am on Monday, June 17 in the UK where the show will be screened on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.