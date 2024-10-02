Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lions club in the Derbyshire Dales are hoping to reignite their fundraising for a commemorative peace garden with a Justgiving page after a stumbling block with the cost.

Matlock Derwent Valley Lions Club (MDVLC) are hoping to continue raising money install a small garden in an area which has been agreed with Derbyshire Dales District Council on Knowleston Place near Hall Leys Park in Matlock.

The proposed garden tribute to victims of Corona virus and the essential workers who kept communities going through lockdown will include a stonewall, flowerbed and seating area for people to take a minute and reflect.

The idea for the peace garden came out of a MDVLC meeting which took place two years ago.

A model of the proposed peace garden.

President of the club Colin Turnbull said: “It was suggested that something ought to be done in the community to commemorate those who passed away through Covid, and also to say thank you to all the essential workers who kept this area going. We thought it was a really nice idea that fit with our aims as a club.”

The club had previously raised what they believed would be enough money to start the project through generous contributions from local residents and business as well as district and county councillors.

After a recent estimate from a landscaping company the club still needs to raise around £9000 before work can begin.

The club president said: “We do very much appreciate the help that people have given us already and that they should have no fear that that money will be used for anything else. It is ring-fenced specifically for this purpose. Every penny we’ve been given will still go towards this project.

“But we are very grateful to the individuals who have helped us so far and hopefully those that will help us in the future.”

Colin has set up a justgiving page on behalf of the club, where people can make a donation.

Although no plans have been made yet, the MDVLC have not ruled out hosting further fundraising events to help them reach their target.

Keep your eyes out for future fundraising announcements on the club’s Facebook page.