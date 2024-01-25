Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sharley Park Leisure Centre in Clay Cross will be closing its doors from February 29.

The popular Leisure Centre built in the 1970s is being redeveloped into a new community fitness hub called Clay Cross Active.

North East Derbyshire District Council said: “Sharley Park Leisure Centre closes from the 29/2/2024, with the exciting, multi-million pound, Clay Cross Active currently in development, and expected to open Winter 2024.”

Further details about when the new Clay Cross active centre will be completed have yet to be confirmed.

Classes that are normally run out of the leisure centre are set to be relocated.

Gymnastics Lessons will continue to be held at Grassmoor Community Centre during the closure.

For childrens swimming lessons, NEDCC has worked with Chesterfield Borough Council in a partnership that will enable the provision up to 500 places for children to continue to learn to swim during the closure. Full details are being communicated with all customers from January 29th 2024.

Fitness classes will continue to run at various community venues:

Coney Green Business Centre - (evening classes)

The Bret Club - Clay Cross, (daytime classes)

Pilsley Village Hall - (walking netball)

Holmgate Community Centre

Membership payments will be automatically frozen during the closure period. This will however prevent membership holders from accessing other NEDCC centres. To move membership to other sites at, Dronfield, Eckington and Killamarsh, email [email protected].

Cancellations can be done by cancelling the Direct Debit for your membership with your bank.

The leisure centre is to be replaced by Clay Cross Active, which is in the process of being developed.

On their website, Clay Cross Active said: “In Clay Cross, we have ambitious plans to replace Sharley Park Leisure Centre with a brand new community hub, comprising of a leisure centre, health provision and support services, with Winter 2024 as the anticipated completion timeframe.

“We will also be planting trees in order to offset the carbon footprint of the works.”