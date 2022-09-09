Derbyshire leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death

Union flags at public buildings throughout the county fly at half mast today (September 9) and civic events such as public meetings have been suspended until further notice as a mark of respect for the late great sovereign, who died yesterday aged 96 following 70 years of service to the British Empire.

In a statement released by the Chairman of the Peak District National Park Authority, Councillor Andrew McCloy said: “Her Majesty the Queen’s extraordinary sense of public duty and leadership has seen us through good times and bad and we remember her with affection and gratitude for this.

“Queen Elizabeth II’s deep-rooted love of the outdoors was well documented and remained a firm feature at the centre of her life away from official duties throughout her reign.”

The Queen pictured in 2014 with Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, William Tucker, as the Duke of Edinburgh meets schoolchildren outside Matlock station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Echoing the feelings of many, Chesterfield Mayor Councillor Tony Rogers remarked that the Queen had been a ‘constant in our lives’.

“We well-remember her visits to Chesterfield including in 1977 for the Silver Jubilee, in 1985 to open the Royal Hospital and in 2003 when she visited Chesterfield Market,” he said.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC), added: “Since coming to the throne at the young age of 25, she has shown an immense dedication to her role as our Queen as well as being a wife and mother and later a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.”

Huw Bowen, CBC chief executive expressed hope that people would ‘come together to celebrate her life as well as mourn her death’.

The leaders of all Derbyshire County Council’s Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat groups, councillors Barry Lewis, Joan Dixon and Ed Fordham, joined together with chairman David Wilson and managing director Emma Alexander to express sadness at this national time of mourning.

They stated: “The Queen made a number of visits to Derbyshire and is held dear in the hearts of local people, as was clear during The Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

“The county offers its profound gratitude to Her Majesty The Queen for her tireless service, dedication and duty to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and wider world.”

A joint statement from Bolsover District Council Leader Councillor Steve Fritchley, chairman Councillor Tom Munro and directors Karen Hanson and Grant Galloway extended their sympathies to the Royal Family, stating: “Her majesty’s death is an enormous loss following a lifetime of dedicated service to the country and Commonwealth.”

Amber Valley Borough Council Deputy Leader Councillor Tony Harper said: “Our grief is shared by people across Amber Valley and across the world, as we give thanks to her for many years of unwavering service to our country.”

While Erewash Mayor John Sewell described Her Majesty’s passing as a ‘very poignant’ moment, commenting that many residents in the borough would have ‘their own special memories’ of the Queen.

In a joint statement, North East Derbyshire District Council Chairman Councillor Diana Ruff and leader Councillor Alex Dale said they were ‘deeply saddened’ by the news and offered there ‘deepest heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family’.

Residents are invited to sign books of condolence at Chesterfield Town Hall, Amber Valley Borough Council’s headquarters in Ripley or the town council offices in Alfreton, Belper and Heanor, as well as Ilkeston and Long Eaton town halls.

There are also books available to sign at Bolsover District Council’s contact centres in Bolsover, Clowne, Shirebrook and South Normanton, North East Derbyshire District Council’s offices in Wingerworth, Dronfield Sports Centre, Eckington Swimming Pool, Sharley Park Leisure Centre and Killamarsh Parish Council.