Derbyshire leader of national WASPI group welcomes findings of Ombudsman’s report which calls for compensation

Angela Madden, chairman of WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality), said: “After a five year investigation by the Ombudsman who examined all the available evidence from DWP and WASPI women we are pleased that his report clearly identifies maladministration - the DWP should have informed us and didn’t. We are also very pleased that the Ombudsman has suggested that we deserve to be compensated.”

The Ombudsman’s report, released yesterday (Thursday), suggests that each Fifties born woman affected by the change in State Pension age eligibility should receive a payout of between £1,000 and £2,950. It refers to level four on the compensation scale – a significant and/or lasting injustice that has affected someone's ability to live a relatively normal life.

Angela, who lives near Chesterfield, said: “It’s a complicated report, we need to analyse it and take advice on how to proceed. We have support in Parliament for a bigger payout. The All Party Parliamentary group on State Pension inequality provided evidence to the Ombudsman stating that our injustice was at level 6 on their scale - which would start at £10,000 per woman affected. If it ever goes to a vote in Parliament we would be looking for MPs to upgrade the amount suggested. It will be interesting to see in this election year what the various parties are willing to sign up to.”

Angela Madden, centre, was among WASPI members who delivered a petition to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in 2023.

Rebecca Hilsenrath, chief executive of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, said: “Parliament now needs to act swiftly, and make sure a compensation scheme is established. We think this will provide women with the quickest route to remedy.”

More than 3.6 million women received as little as 12 months’ notice of a six-year hike to their State Pension age, plunging their retirement plans and personal finances into disarray.