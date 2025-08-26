Derbyshire landlord faces court battle with council over willow tree which destroyed garden fence

A Derbyshire landlord is facing a costly legal battle with a town council to have a tree removed from his land which has destroyed his garden fence.

Alfreton man Christian Pratt says he contacted the town council about the creeping roots five years ago however the council put the damage to down to “debris” in Chris’ own garden rather than the tree.

In December 2023 the fence bordering Chris’ semi-detached Beechdale Road rental house finally collapsed during heavy winds – leaving it temporarily “propped up”.

English teacher Chris – now unable to erect another fence until the large willow tree has been removed at a cost of serval thousand pounds – has instructed lawyers to force Alfreton Town Council to have it removed.

December 2023, the fence collapses

Speaking about the five-year-long saga, he said: “I warned the council years ago this would happen. They refused to act and now my tenant is left without a secure garden and I’m being forced to take legal action just to protect my property.

"It’s unfair and unreasonable — this situation could have been avoided entirely if they had listened. Residents shouldn’t have to fight legal battles for something so straightforward. I just want the tree removed so I can rebuild my fence and restore.

"I don’t want them to replace the fence, I just want to be able to put a fence up, even though it could be argued the tree damaged the fence and caused it to come down.”

Experts say removing the tree could cost more than £2,000 and with roots already spreading further into Chris’ garden, shaving two feet from his property border may leave the landlord with the same problem in time.

Chris has resorted to propping the fence up as the row drags on

“I don’t see it should be for me to have the tree removed,” said Chris, “with the tree being on council land.” He added: “I’d also have to apply with the council to get it removed because it’s their tree and they could easily just turn around to me and say no.

"I’m having to do all the legwork to get this sorted out but all I’m getting from the council is hurdles. It’s not just frustrating for me but also the tenant I have in the house as they have a large dog and we’ve had to try and secure the fence between us. Emails are just being ignored (by the council) and I’m not getting a response."

Exasperated father-of-one Chris describes the council as having a “David and Goliath” attitude. He added: “They’ve been very blasé about it.”

Alfreton Town Council has been contacted for a comment.