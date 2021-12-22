Derbyshire is cheapest county to get cat and dog booster jabs
Derbyshire pet owners shell out the least amount of money in the country to have their cats and dogs vaccinated.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:44 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:45 pm
A study has shown that it costs £29.67 for cats and dogs to have annual booster jabs in Derbyshire compared to £62.99 in Surrey for cats and £64.09 in Berkshire for dogs.
The findings showed that the county’s cat owners pay £19.93 less and dog owners £16.83 less than the national average.
Pet insurance provider Bought By Many surveyed 165 vets for the research in November 2021.