Derbyshire is cheapest county to get cat and dog booster jabs

Derbyshire pet owners shell out the least amount of money in the country to have their cats and dogs vaccinated.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:45 pm
Annual booster jabs for dogs and cats are cheaper in Derbyshire than any other county in Britain (photo: Pixabay).

A study has shown that it costs £29.67 for cats and dogs to have annual booster jabs in Derbyshire compared to £62.99 in Surrey for cats and £64.09 in Berkshire for dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The findings showed that the county’s cat owners pay £19.93 less and dog owners £16.83 less than the national average.

Pet insurance provider Bought By Many surveyed 165 vets for the research in November 2021.

DerbyshireSurrey