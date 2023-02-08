Crich Church of England Infant School, on Bowns Hill has kept its ‘good’ rating following an ‘ungraded’ Ofsted inspection at the end of last year.

Ungraded inspections are carried out at schools rated as ‘good’ once every four years to confirm that it remains good. No graded judgements are given, however if inspectors find evidence that a school would now receive a higher or lower grade, then a graded inspection will be carried out within a year or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection carried out in December 2022 was a second ungraded inspection at Crich Church of England Infant School since it was rated ‘good’ in September 2017.

Crich Church of England Infant School at Bowns Hill, Matlock has kept its ‘good’ rating following ungraded Ofsted inspection at the end of last year.

Ofsted report, published on February 3, said: “There has been no change to this school’s overall judgement of good as a result of this ungraded inspection. However, the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might not be as high if a graded inspection were carried out now.

“Pupils at this small village infant school are happy and safe. Parents and carers appreciate the family ethos and nurturing environment. Behaviour at this school is generally good. There are few incidents of disruption and there are positive relationships between pupils and staff. The golden rules focus on kindness and honesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leaders demonstrate a good understanding of the phonic sequence. In the early years, there is skilful teaching of the sounds children must learn. In science, pupils are provided with opportunities to work scientifically in practical lessons which are designed to promote curiosity.

“In other subjects, leaders have begun to identify the key knowledge that they want pupils to learn. Subject leaders have not yet had the training they need to transfer this information into coherent curriculum plans. As a result, activities are not always purposeful or help pupils to know more and remember more.

“Provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is not well planned. Individual plans for pupils are not precise. They lack the specific targets which will help to ensure that pupils receive the support they need. Leaders have not ensured that staff adapt activities to match these pupils’ different starting points.”