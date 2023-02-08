Derbyshire infant school has Ofsted rating downgraded to 'requires improvement'

An Ofsted report published on February 6 has downgraded the rating for Lons Infant School at Tavistock Avenue in Ripley following an inspection in December 2022.

The school, which was rated as ‘good’ during its last full inspection in 2013 and has kept its rating during a short inspection in 2017, now requires improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision remain good, both the quality of education and leadership and management require improvement.

The school, which was rated as ‘good’ during its last full inspection in 2013 and has kept its rating during a short inspection in 2017, now requires improvement.

The report said: “The school does not have a systematic approach to the teaching of early reading and phonics. Pupils can sometimes become confused because different staff teach reading in different ways. This slows pupils’ progress. Leaders should ensure there is a systematic synthetic approach to the teaching of phonics for all pupils, including for those with SEND.

"Some pupils with SEND do not always experience a well-sequenced curriculum. Some do not receive the necessary extra support. This slows their progress. Leaders should ensure that pupils with SEND experience a carefully planned curriculum which details clearly what pupils should learn, and when, across all subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Subject leaders have not had sufficient opportunities to make checks on their areas of responsibility. This has resulted in pupils, including those with SEND, not remembering the curriculum. Leaders must have sufficient knowledge and expertise to check on the curriculum to ensure pupils know more over time.”

However inspectors have praised the early years provision at the school.

The report said: “In the early years, the curriculum is well thought through. Staff are knowledgeable and as a result children are settled, happy and learning the intended curriculum. There are frequent opportunities to extend children’s vocabulary and communication skills. Leaders in the early years are ambitious for all children, including those with SEND. Relationships between adults and children are warm and positive."

Pupil’s behaviour has also been complimented as the report said: “Pupils behave well in lessons and at playtime. They are polite to each other and to visitors. They have a secure understanding of what bullying is and say that it is rare. They are confident that staff deal with any such issues quickly and fairly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad